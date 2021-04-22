Audi gives more than 150 schoolgirls insights into the world of technology

Nine apprenticeships presented virtually in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm

The world of technology is open to everyone. This is the message Audi wants to convey on its first digital Girls’ Day on April 22. More than 150 schoolgirls from the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm regions have an opportunity to get a first look at technical professions at Audi in a virtual format.

Girls’ Day is an important event intended to help boost integration of skilled female employees and offers participants’ information about various apprenticeships as well as dual study programs at AUDI AG. Interested girls from grades seven to ten can learn more about the various training programs in various presentations and ask questions from the comfort of their own homes. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Girls’ Day is taking place virtually for the first time.

Audi apprentices will present their career fields with presentations and video clips and share insights from their daily routines with participants via the digital “Stream & Chat” format. A total of nine apprenticeships will be presented that are offered in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm – including Production Mechanic, Warehouse Logistics Expert, IT Expert, Mechatronics Technician and Automotive Mechatronics Technician.

Julia Habermeier, third-year automotive Mechatronics Technician apprentice: “Girls’ Day really helped me overcome my initial fear of what I thought was a ‘typical man’s career’ during the career orientation. It’s great that we can hold Girls’ Day digitally despite the ongoing coronavirus situation and that I can participate myself as an ambassador for apprentices. I have never regretted my decision to train as an Automotive Mechatronics Technician and I hope to persuade a participant or two to pursue my chosen career.”

“It is especially important to me for Girls’ Day to take place again this year. With the help of live interviews and Q&A sessions, we also want to give girls the opportunity during the coronavirus pandemic to find out about career opportunities at Audi and to ask us their questions,” said Esra Güzel, a second-year Industrial Management Assistant apprentice and organizer of Girls’ Day in Neckarsulm.

