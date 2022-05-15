Thailand will take on the Philippines while Vietnam will play Myanmar in the semifinals of the women’s football event at the 31st SEA Games in three days.

In the final round of matches at the Cam Pha Stadium last night, Thailand won Group B with a crushing 5-0 win over Laos as Myanmar edged Singapore 1-0.

A hat trick from Taneekarn Dangda (44th, 60th and 85th minute) led the way for Thailand with Chatchawan Rodthong (17th) and Ploychompoo Somnonk (57th) rounding off the well-deserved victory.

With Myanmar needing a late strike from Win Theingi Tun to beat Singapore, the win was not enough to prevent Thailand from emerging as group winners as the latter made sure of the win on a better goal difference.

As such, the semifinals will see Group B runners-up Myanmar up against Group A winners Vietnam while Group B winners Thailand will play Group A runners-up the Philippines.

SEA GAMES 2021

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL – GROUP B

RESULTS

Singapore 0-1 Myanmar

Laos 0-5 Thailand

SEMIFINALS – 18 May 2022

Thailand vs Philippines

Vietnam vs Myanmar

