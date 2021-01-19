Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, the President of the FA of Malaysia (FAM), has expressed his gratitude to Youth and Sports Minister Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican for giving the green light for the national team to get back to training even though it will be under quarantine.

“A big thank you to Dato’ Sri Reezal, who had always been concerned with the Harimau Malaya squad where he always strives to ensure that we can return to training (to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers),” said Hamidin.

“But with the training camp to be held in quarantine, we have to do thorough planning especially in getting in touch with the National Sports Council (MSN), getting the right accommodation with the right training field and facilities.

“We also have to coordinate with the clubs as they are all in the midst of their preparation for the new Malaysian League season. We have to sort out all these factors before deciding when we will call the players up for the centralised training camp.”

The FAM had previously scheduled the training camp in mid-January 2021 but it had to be called off when the Malaysian government re-introduced the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Malaysia’s next matches of Group G of Round 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier 2022 will be against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) away on 25 March 2021 before taking on Vietnam on 30 March 2021 at home.

