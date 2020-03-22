As a result of the ongoing coronavirus health situation and current restrictions in France and around the world, the organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, together with the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), have decided to postpone the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, originally scheduled for 13/14th June 2020.

The new date will be 19/20th September 2020.

The postponement of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will result in revisions to the FIA WEC, European Le Mans Series, Michelin Le Mans Cup and Ligier European Series calendars. This information will be confirmed in due course, together with the full timetable for the 88th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020.

During this complicated time, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest wishes to express, even more than usual, all its support for and recognition of healthcare personnel everywhere.

Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO: “Postponing the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2020, originally scheduled for 13/14th June, is the appropriate solution in face of the exceptional health circumstances that we are all going through today. It goes without saying that we will make every effort to ensure the safety and quality of our events.

“First of all, I want to ask everyone to take no risk for themselves, their families and others. Today it is a question of stopping the spread of this virus. I would also like to spare warm thoughts for all the medical personnel working to protect our health.

“We are more than ever working as one team together with our competitors, partners, fans, media, medical services, organisation teams and marshals.”

Gérard Neveu, CEO of FIA WEC and ELMS: “It is the right decision to delay in light of the current situation. We are now working on revising our WEC, ELMS, Michelin Le Mans Cup and Ligier European Series calendars for the remainder of this season, and for the WEC’s Season 9 which was due to start in September 2020. We will come back to you in the coming days with more news for both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the European Le Mans Series.”