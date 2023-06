“The club is always wanting to go back to the good old days – well, these days are even better.”

Central Coast Mariners CEO Shaun Mielekamp guided the club through its lowest ebb.

But on Saturday night, he watched the Mariners secure their first Isuzu UTE A-League Championship in a decade.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-grand-final-highlights-central-coast-mariners-shaun-mielekamp-interview/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

#CentralCoastMariners

Like this: Like Loading...