Thailand had their biggest golden haul of the day but reigning champions Indonesia kept their position at the top of the table intact after completing the third day of competition at the 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023 here, today.

With athletics contributing its biggest share of 30 gold medals today, Indonesia kept their lead at the top with 99 gold, 83 silver medals and 54 bronzes after Day 3, pulling away with Thailand in second with 77 gold medals.

It was a big gap between third-placed Vietnam and Thailand with the former garnering 36 gold at the end of the day’s campaign. Malaysia trailed closely behind Vietnam with 33 gold medals after clinching 9 gold medals today.

However, it was Thailand who shone in today’s outing, grabbing the most from the 112 gold medals on offer today with domination in para-athletics (16 out of the 45 gold medals offered), 10 out of the 29 gold in swimming, 7 in para table tennis, boccia (5 gold) and four in powerlifting.

Swimmer Anchaya Keatkew was the toast of the contingent today after clinching four golds in the women’s 100m backstroke S9, 100m butterfly S9, 200m individual medley S9 and the Team 4x100m medley relay.

Thongsa Marasri and Arawan Bootpo also shared the limelight with two gold medals each in powerlifting at the NPCC Hall in Phnom Penh.

Athletics continue to be Indonesia’s stronghold with 30 gold medals in the bag thus far, while swimming came in as the second biggest contributor with 19 gold while followed by powerlifting’s 11 gold.

Today, Indonesian paddlers were in form as they amassed 12 out of the 20 gold medals in table tennis played at Morodok Techo Table Tennis Hall

while another 10 gold medals were delivered from athletics and another eight from swimming today. Maulana Rifky Yavianda was the toast of the contingent’s swimming team, clinching three gold medals in the men’s 100m backstroke S13, 100m Butterfly S12, and 100m freestyle S12.

Vietnam are now third in the overall standings with 36 gold medals, with the day’s feat of 5 gold in athletics, and 3 in powerlifting with two contributed by Nguyen Van Hung in the Men’s up to 72kg and men’s up to 72 kg (total lift), and one from para-swimming.

Meanwhile, Malaysia improved their standings to fourth overall after raking in 9 gold today including athletics (3), swimming (4) and one each in boccia and table tennis.

Host Cambodia had their para-athletes to thank for after delivering three gold medals, including one from Vet Chanta in the women’s 200m T4.

Four gold in para-athletics and two in swimming for the Philippines while Singapore had three in swimming, Brunei with two gold medals in Shot Put F11 and Women Discus Throw F11.

A total of 824 medals have been won so far with 287 gold, 279 silvers and 258 bronzes.

Tomorrow’s fourth day of competition will see 72 gold medals up for grabs, with the bulk in para-swimming (32 gold medals), athletics (28), 10 in para powerlifting and 2 gold in Wheelchair Basketball.

