STREETS OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 21: Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, 1st position, crosses the finish line during the London ePrix II at Streets of London on Sunday July 21, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dom Romney / LAT Images)

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concludes its first year of the GEN3 Evo era with Rounds 15 and 16 at the challenging indoor-outdoor track of the Excel London Circuit on July 26-27, 2025.

While Oliver Rowland has already secured the FIA Drivers’ World Championship, the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles are still undecided, with TAG Heuer Porsche (228 points) currently leading Nissan (205 points) in the Teams’ battle, and also heading the Manufacturers’ standings.

The finale will include the strategic ‘PIT BOOST’ feature, a mandatory 30-second, 600kW energy boost (3.85kWh) in the pit lane that must be taken when a car’s State of Charge is between 40% and 60%, adding a crucial tactical element to the race.

Chart-topping artist Pixie Lott will headline Saturday’s entertainment, followed by a performance from the acclaimed duo Rizzle Kicks on Sunday.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to the conclusion of Season 11 with the final two rounds (15 & 16) at the unique fan favourite indoor-outdoor ExCeL Arena in London on July 26th-27th, 2025.

While Oliver Rowland secured the coveted FIA Drivers’ World Championship in Berlin, the fight for ultimate team and manufacturer honours is still wide open. TAG Heuer Porsche currently holds the advantage in both categories, but Nissan is poised to challenge their lead in what promises to be a nail-biting double-header between the two powerhouse manufacturers.

In the highly competitive FIA Teams’ Championship, TAG Heuer Porsche leads with 228 points, but Nissan is hot on their heels with 205 points. Porsche has demonstrated strong performance throughout the season, with António Félix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein contributing to nine podium finishes, including a win for Wehrlein in Miami and three Julius Baer Pole Positions. Meanwhile, Nissan’s challenge is largely propelled by Rowland’s exceptional season, with him accounting for 184 of their total points. His teammate, Norman Nato, who secured pole in Miami, will look to add to the team’s tally in London after a two-race hiatus in Berlin due to other racing responsibilities.

The FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship, an FIA-recognised award introduced this season, also sees Porsche at the top of the standings. Their success in this category is bolstered by the contributions of their customer teams, Andretti and CUPRA KIRO. Nissan, in second, has also benefited from the performance of their customer team NEOM McLaren.

Fans at the London E-Prix will see if Nissan can flip the standings to secure both the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles, adding another layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated season finale.

The 2025 London E-Prix starts at 17:05 local time (16:05 UTC) on Saturday, 26 July.

THE INDOOR-OUTDOOR CHALLENGE OF THE EXCEL LONDON CIRCUIT

The Excel London Circuit, situated in the heart of the United Kingdom’s capital, stands as a unique and defining challenge on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar. Its distinctive blend of indoor and outdoor sections offers an unparalleled test for drivers, making it the perfect stage for the season finale.

The 2.08km, 20-turn circuit begins indoors on a smooth, high-grip surface, where drivers navigate a quick succession of corners before bursting outside. This transition immediately introduces a dramatic shift in conditions: a strip of slippery metal is followed by the highly abrasive asphalt surrounding the exhibition centre. The outdoor portion features flowing chicanes, ideal for overtaking, and a series of challenging twists before drivers return to the main hall to complete the lap. This constant change in surface, elevation, and lighting – particularly when rain adds to the complexity, as it has done previously – creates a thrilling and unpredictable racing experience that never gets old for fans or competitors.

Adding another layer of strategy, the ATTACK MODE activation area is strategically located on the outside of Turn 16, ensuring that the battles remain intense right to the finish line. The London Excel Circuit truly embodies the dynamic nature of Formula E, providing a fitting and spectacular backdrop for the championship’s dramatic conclusion.

NEOM MCLAREN’S FAREWELL: A HOMETOWN SEND-OFF

The London E-Prix marks a poignant moment for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team as the marque prepares for its final two races in the all-electric championship. Having announced the brand’s departure earlier this season, the team will aim to conclude their remarkable journey on a high note, seeking a victorious send-off in front of their home crowd.

Since taking over from Mercedes ahead of the Gen3 era, NEOM McLaren has built an impressive legacy, securing eight podium finishes and a memorable win. This season alone, rookie sensation Taylor Barnard has significantly contributed with five podiums and two pole positions, showcasing the team’s ongoing competitive spirit. Sam Bird also etched his name into Formula E history last year with a spectacular overtake that secured McLaren’s maiden victory. Both Bird and Barnard will be pushing hard to add another win to the team’s impressive record.

Known for their iconic papaya livery, the team will unveil a special one-off blue ‘away kit’ for the London finale, developed in collaboration with Oxagon, NEOM’s reimagined industrial city. This unique design will extend to their race suits, ensuring a distinctive and memorable final appearance for the Woking-based outfit. While drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard’s next career steps are yet to be confirmed, their focus remains firmly on delivering a strong performance to cap off an incredible run in Formula E.

Like this: Like Loading...