It was a day of double wins all round at the fourth Qualifying Round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2025 held in Kuching, Sarawak recently, with all winners of the Girls’ and Boys’ U-15 and U-13 Singles coming out tops in their respective Doubles events as well.

Brenda Jong from Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 defeated Qiez Nur Marsyiella of SMK Hajjah Laila Taib Asajaya Sarawak to win the Girls’ U-15 Singles. Brenda then partnered school mate Eunice Chong Yu Qian in the doubles to beat Aizalea Izzara of SMK Three Rivers and Maria Alexa Patrus from SMK Dato Permaisuri for the title.

The victory was particularly joyous for Brenda, who qualified for the AJBC Grand Finals last year but did not attend as she had to sit for exams.

“It was not a very difficult decision to make then as education is far more important, but it was still painful. So for this year, I’m really glad to have the chance to play in the Grand Finals again and this time, I will not miss it,” said the 15-year-old, who debuted in the AJBC two years ago but lost in the first round of both the Girls’ U-13 Singles and Doubles.

In the Boys’ U-15 Singles category, Athan Yang of Chung Hua Middle School No. 4 emerged victorious over Eric Lau from SMK Subis. Athan also teamed up with Darrick Ong from SMK Kuching High to win the Boys’ U-15 Doubles over Louis Liu and Wyn Ong, both from SMK Kuching High.

Rosella Tania from SMK Dato Permaisuri celebrated a double win as well, beating Samantha Kong of SJKC Tung Hua in the finals of the Girls’ U-13 Singles and clinching the doubles title as well with Lydia Lau from SMK Subis after defeating Jenelle Chee of SJK(C) Chung Hua Pujut and Raisha Adelia Binti Rezza of SK Samarahan Estate.

Meanwhile, Danice Tchin from SJK Chung Hua No. 1 won the Boys’ U-13 Singles title, defeating Muhammad Afiq Zarif Mazelan of SMK Petra Jaya. In the Boys’ U-13 Doubles category, Danice and partner Caleb Voon from SMK Green Road came out tops following a win over Ezra Liau from SJKC Chung Hua Miri and Lau Jin Yang from SMK Chung Hua Miri.

A total of 318 players took part in this Qualifying Round, the fourth of 10 rounds which will culminate in the year-end Grand Finals.

The AJBC Grand Finals 2025, featuring U-13 and U-15 finalists from all the Qualifying Rounds, will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 5 – 9 November 2025. Each round will see 24 players qualifying for the finals. The U-11 players will not advance to the Grand Finals.

As in previous years, players participating in the AJBC Qualifying Rounds are not required to pay any entrance fees. The top three winners in the Qualifying Rounds, for all age categories, will earn RM500, RM300 and RM150 (singles) and RM600, RM400 and RM200 (doubles). Players finishing in the top three at the Grand Finals will pocket RM1,000, RM600 and RM300 (singles) and RM1,200, RM800 and RM400 (doubles).

Registration for Qualifying Round 6 in Melaka commenced from 15 July 2025. The AJBC is supported by the Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

For more information and those who are keen to participate in AJBC, please visit www.allianz.com.my/ajbc

The details of the AJBC 2025 Qualifying Rounds are as follows:

Qualifying Round Date Venue 1 16 – 18 May 2025 89 Arena, Klang, Selangor 2 30 May – 1 June 2025 Wintel Sport Arena, Taiping, Perak 3 20 – 22 June 2025 NS Sport Gelang Patah, Johor 4 11 – 13 July 2025 Seven Stone Badminton Court, Kuching, Sarawak 5 18 – 20 July 2025 Olympia Badminton Arena, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah 6 8 – 10 August 2025 Jebat Racquet Sports Centre, Bukit Beruang, Melaka 7 22 – 24 August 2025 Kuantan Synergy Sports Centre, Pahang 8 26 – 28 September 2025 Dewan KBA, Alor Setar, Kedah 9 3 – 5 October 2025 Dewan Tunku Anis, Kota Bahru, Kelantan 10 10 – 12 October 2025 Berapit Badminton Court, Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang Grand Finals 5 – 9 November 2025 Kuala Lumpur

