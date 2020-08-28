The 11th instalment of the official FIA World Endurance Championship podcast is here and this week we analyse FIA WEC’s return to racing at Spa-Francorchamps and the upcoming race that every driver in the world wants to win: the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The episode features Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Mike Conway and José María López fresh from their win at Spa-Francorchamps and now in full preparation mode for next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The drivers also spent some time answering a variety of questions that were submitted from fans across the globe.

When asked about his preparation for Le Mans, Lopez explained: “Right now, I actually feel the fittest in my whole career… It’s going to be a different Le Mans without the fans but as soon as we are inside the car it will be the same – don’t make mistakes and be quicker than the others!”

Conway spoke about his journey from karting into the world of sportscars, admitting that getting into a factory team like Toyota was “a dream”. When asked about his favourite aspect of racing, he explained: “It’s driving mega cars – stuff that nobody would ever get to drive!”

In the third and final part of WEC Talk, podcast host Martin Haven spoke to Signatech Alpine Elf team manager, Philippe Sinault. With a dramatic accident at Spa-Francorchamps, this weekend’s ELMS round at Le Castellet and the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans it’s been an extremely busy time for the French squad which already has two WEC LMP2 titles under its belt.

Check back in one month's time (Friday 25 September) when WEC Talk will have more exclusive interviews from drivers and key names from the world of endurance racing

