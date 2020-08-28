Uthai KBK FC scored a big win in their opening game of the Futsal Thai Women’s League 2020 when they thrashed Kongsomboon Sportclubs 8-4.

In the match that was played at the Thammasart University, Praeploy Huajaipetch scored a personal best with five goals (7th,7th,17th,18th and 35th minute) to be followed by Supapich Putharaksa (10th), Rattanawadee Toecham (13th) and Kanokwan Pienthong (30th).

Kongsomboon’s goals were scored by Supaporn Tongdaeng (18th minute), Wannipa Kongthip (35th), Sakuntala Permrak (36th) and Kittiyakorn Makjaroen (40th).

But it was not only Uthai KBK who were big winners on the day as PTT Chonburi Bluewave also made a resounding start with a 6-2 win over Kasem Bundit FC.

Saowapa Tranga grabbed a hattrick off goals in the 15th,18th and 36th minute as Pimpilai Chokechai (3rd and 20th minute) and Anyamanee Thipboonsri (18th) added the others.

Amornmas Tongkerd was on target with a brace in the 8th and 13th minute.

RESULTS

PTT Chonburi Bluewave beat Kasem Bundit FC 6-

Uthai KBK FC beat Kongsomboon Sportclub 8-4

Bangkok drew with BG Bundit Asia 3-3

Rajjaphat Kampaengpetch beat Thonburi University 4-1

