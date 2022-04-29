The Look Company, an award-winning visual engagement solutions provider for sport, events and brands, has been confirmed as a Regional Supporter of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, in an agreement covering North and Central America.

The company has provided branding and signage solutions at various high-profile international and national sporting events, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2019™. The Look Company is planning to use this year’s tournament as an opportunity to showcase its stadium dressing and signage capabilities to 3.5 billion viewers around the world.

“The Look Company has demonstrated a long-term commitment to football and sport, both behind the scenes delivering dressing and signage projects and as a sponsor,” said FIFA’s Head of Partnership Sales Luis Rodriguez. “They were a welcome addition to the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and we are delighted to have their support for this groundbreaking FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fans will be walking into the amazing stadiums and seeing The Look Company’s impressive work at firsthand in just over 200 days’ time.”

“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest, most popular sporting event in the world. We are very pleased to be named a Regional Supporter for an event of this size and prestige,” said Ed Burke, the Chairman and founder of The Look Company. “We are uniquely positioned to help our customers, sponsors and other stakeholders to engage with us in the lead-up to and throughout this year’s tournament in Qatar.”

With production facilities in North America, Europe and the Middle East, The Look Company has more than 20 years of experience in transforming sporting and commercial environments into engaging and memorable brand destinations with innovative graphics and display solutions. It provides end-to-end design, hardware manufacturing, printing, kitting, project management, and installation.

