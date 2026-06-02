The new Audi RS 5 stands for performance at the highest level – and for collaborative development spanning national borders. The close integration between engine development in Neckarsulm and Audi Hungaria in Győr demonstrates how technical excellence, well-defined processes, and mutual trust make high performance possible. The Audi RS 5 will be available in the European market from the end of June – customers can already configure and order their vehicle.

The new Audi RS 5 is the result of a cross-site development architecture that has been established over many years. The engine development team in Neckarsulm and Audi Hungaria in Győr work hand in hand – from conception through pre-production to continuous engineering.

The new Power PHEV from Audi Sport clearly shows that “developing a high-performance vehicle like the RS 5 is only possible with clearly structured processes and well-coordinated workflows,” says Sascha Srebacic, Head of Engine Mechanics at the Audi site in Neckarsulm.

“Cooperation throughout all phases of development, from the initial concept to series production, is a key factor in the success of the RS 5,” adds Richard Majer, project coordinator in Technical Development at Audi Hungaria in Győr.

High-performance V6 engine: responsibility with clearly assigned roles

The development of the V6 engine for the new Audi RS 5 follows a clearly structured process based on a proven principle: The design and validation of the powertrain are the responsibility of the engine development team in Neckarsulm.

A core element of the new powertrain concept in the RS 5 – and a significant step forward both technologically and strategically – is the combination of a twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor. This blends RS performance with electrification, making the RS 5 the first RS model from Audi Sport to feature a plug-in hybrid drive.

Following the successful completion of the pre-production phase, Audi Hungaria in Győr takes over continuous engineering and manufacturing. This clear division of roles and responsibilities fosters efficiency and reliability – and is underpinned by a shared sense of quality.

With each new project, the teams can build on their previous experience, tried-and-tested processes, and mutual understanding. This consistency pays off. “We don’t have to reinvent ourselves every time,” explains Srebacic. “We can draw on years of shared experience. This provides certainty for the project and speeds up decision-making.”

Systematic handover – with a personal touch

The sites hold handover workshops as a key element of their collaboration. The project teams working on the current engine projects meet up on specific occasions and to mark milestones – alternating between Neckarsulm and Győr.

They discuss technical details, resolve outstanding issues, and formally hand over responsibilities. “The official handover, complete with a written record and signatures, is a very important milestone for everyone involved,” says Majer. “It marks not only the transition to series production, but also a shared sense of quality and responsibility.”

International perspectives add value

In addition to technical expertise, the dialogue between Neckarsulm and Audi Hungaria also brings together the teams’ diverse professional and cultural perspectives. “It is precisely this international aspect that is incredibly valuable,” says Srebacic.

“It allows us to examine and further explore technical issues from various perspectives and strengthens the team as a whole.” Majer is highly appreciative of this form of collaboration: “I would happily work together in this way again. It shapes not only the project, but also the people working on it.”

Trusted connections make a real impact

On paper, it is neatly structured – but in practice, it thrives on trust, direct communication, and well-established relationships. Many of the experts involved have been collaborating across projects for years. “When you need help, you know exactly who to call,” Majer says, describing his daily work.

“This clarity provides reassurance and makes physical distance virtually invisible in day-to-day business.” Srebacic emphasizes this point: “As we work, we often don’t even notice where someone is located. Experience, reliability, and a shared sense of quality are what counts.”

Bringing technology to life

This combination of experience, international dialogue, and a passion for performance can be directly seen and felt in the new Audi RS 5. The performance, precision, and character of the powertrain reflect the teams’ collaborative efforts – from the interplay between the twin‑turbo V6 and the electric motor in the first Power PHEV from Audi Sport to the new quattro with Dynamic Torque Control, which precisely distributes power between the rear wheels via electromechanical torque vectoring, ensuring a remarkably precise and dynamic driving experience.

Srebacic has already driven the RS 5 himself: “This car inevitably puts a smile on your face. It’s a feeling you can’t describe – you have to experience it for yourself.” Majer also sees this high-performance model as more than just technology: “I’m proud of what has been created and what we’ve brought to the road together.”

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