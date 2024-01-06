Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong is unperturbed over the two losses in the two friendlies the team played against Libya in the past week.

As he pointed out, the plan is always to prepare well for their first game against Iraq in Group D of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on 15 January 2023.

“Against Libya, I used the same formation to anticipate our first game against Iraq, and all the players worked hard. Apart from the results, I am satisfied with the players’ performance,” said Tae-yong.

In the two friendlies that were played at the Mardan Stadium in Antalya, Turkey, the Indonesia national side conceded a 4-0 loss and a 2-1 defeat.

“The whole time we were in Turkey, we were working on the physical aspect, without doing much on the tactical. Just a day before the friendlies did we do a short tactical practice,” he added.

Indonesia will play one last friendly match against Iran on 9 January 2024 in Qatar before the start of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on 12 January 2024.

