Max Verstappen and Sergio “Checo” Perez opened their Singapore GP week in typical unique Red Bull style – by racing motorized cleaning carts in a race dubbed “The World’s Cleanest Race.”

On their return to Singapore, Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers, Max and “Checo” embraced a unique challenge. Hopping on motorised cleaning carts, they raced on a specially constructed indoor track, in the cleanest race ever, all in front of the city’s famous waterfall at the Jewel Changi Airport.

Max and Checo piloted their new vehicles and made crucial adjustments on the fly, taking on twists, turns, and obstacles made of muddy footprints, dirt, rubbish, leaves, and floor stains. Preparing them perfectly for this weekend’s street circuit.

“It was great,” stated Checo when asked about the challenge. “When I got to see the cart for the first time, I was shocked at what we would be doing! It’s good to be back in Singapore, it would be really nice to repeat what we did last year. I look forward to it, and hopefully we are able to have a tremendous race.”

When asked about the unique nature of the challenge, Max said: “At this stage, being with the team, I’m quite used to it. They come up with quite a lot of things, so this was another one. It’s always good to be in Singapore. It’s an incredible track and the fact that it’s a night race makes it even more special. It is of course a very warm race which can be challenging, so it’s definitely one of the toughest races on the calendar,”

Organised in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and Jewel Changi Airport, the event was held in front of the spectacular view of the world-famous Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, nestled within the airport’s Forest Valley.

