Thirty-six teams will go head to head in a bid to assert regional dominance when the AFC Cup™ 2023/24 Group Stage kicks off for one last time on September 18.
The 19th and final edition of the AFC Cup™ will see the teams from the Confederation’s five zones play a total of 123 matches before the ultimate champions are crowned in the one-legged Final on May 5, 2024, bringing down the curtains on one of the AFC’s most popular club competitions, characterised by memorable matches and breathtaking action.