Indonesia Under-23 head coach Shin Tae-yong admitted that there are problems in the back line after his team conceded a 3-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

“There is indeed a problem in the back line because of the issue with unavailability of players. For the next test against the United Arab Emirates, we will use the core players first as part of the plan to anticipate our first game against Qatar (on 15 April 2024),” said Tae-yong.

After the first friendly Saudi Arabia, the team will take on United Arab Emirates tomorrow.

For the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, Indonesia are in Group A against host Qatar, Australia and Jordan.

#AFF

#PSSI

