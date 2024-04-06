Following a day of thrills and spills in front of a 40,000 strong sell-out crowd in full voice at Hong Kong Stadium, there are four teams left in with a shot at lifting the coveted trophy.

Semi-finallists decided following drama filled day two at Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens in front of 40,000 strong crowd



HSBC SVNS title rivals Australia and New Zealand in women’s semi-finals, while USA play France



Ireland v France and Australia v New Zealand in men’s semi-finals as SVNS leaders Argentina fail to progress from their pool



Seven women’s teams and six men’s teams have now guaranteed their places at the HSBC SVNS 2024 Grand Final in Madrid



Play restarts at 09:40 local time (GMT+8) on Sunday with the finals at 18:13, watch the action live here

Following a day of thrills and spills in front of a 40,000 strong sell-out crowd in full voice at Hong Kong Stadium, there are four teams left in with a shot at lifting the coveted trophy on Sunday in both the men’s and women’s Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens competitions.

VIEW RESULTS, FIXTURES & POOLS >>

HSBC SVNS 2024 title rivals Australia and New Zealand are set for a hotly anticipated women’s semi-final showdown on Sunday lunchtime.

New Zealand fell to a shock 26-21 loss to France in their final pool game, but both sides advanced to the semi-final stage to face Australia and USA respectively.

New Zealand are defending Hong Kong champions and recovered to beat Canada 26-5 in the quarter-final, while France made light work of Ireland in a 31-7 victory.

The USA were similarly commanding in their 33-7 win against Fiji, but Australia were made to work hard for a 12-0 victory over a determined Japan to set up a mouth-watering Trans-Tasman contest with the Black Ferns Sevens.

READ WOMEN’S DAY TWO REPORT >>

In the men’s competition HSBC SVNS series leaders Argentina failed to make the quarter-finals despite winning a thriller against Great Britain in their final pool game, while Ireland, France, Australia and defending champions New Zealand advanced to the final four.

Los Pumas Sevens have reached the Cup final at seven of the past eight events dating back to Singapore last season, but their Hong Kong woes continued despite Tobias Wade’s golden point penalty edging GB 17-14.

Ireland’s Terry Kennedy brought the Hong Kong magic to the quarter-finals, scoring a hattrick that included the winning golden point score to almost single handily take Ireland to a 24-19 win over the USA. Meanwhile, France overcame a resilient Spain 24-10 to face Ireland in the semi-finals.

The other semi-final sees Australia face New Zealand, the former defeating South Africa 15-0 while the defending champions overcame Fiji 19-12 with a try in the final play of the game.

READ MEN’S DAY TWO REPORT >>

The new look HSBC SVNS 2024 features seven regular season events – in Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Singapore – before the Grand Final in Madrid.

The men’s and women’s team with the most cumulative points after seven rounds will claim the title of SVNS 2024 League Winners, while the top eight placed teams will earn their place in the new ‘winner takes all’ Grand Final, where the men’s and women’s SVNS Champions will be crowned in Madrid on 31 May to 2 June.

FUTURE HSBC SVNS EVENTS TICKETS >>

Today’s men’s action has confirmed that Ireland, Fiji, France, Australia and New Zealand join Argentina in confirming their places at the HSBC SVNS Grand Final in Madrid. South Africa can also secure a spot in Spain if they beat Fiji in the 5th place playoff tomorrow.

In the women’s event, todays results saw USA, Canada, Ireland and Fiji join Australia, New Zealand and France in confirming their places at the Grand Final in Madrid.

The eighth and final spot will be decided at the seventh and last regular season round in Singapore, but current eighth seed Great Britain will face ninth-seed Brazil tomorrow in the 9th place play-off in a crucial contest for that place in Madrid.

VIEW CURRENT SVNS 2024 STANDINGS >>

On arrival in Hong Kong Argentina held a 20 point lead in the men’s standings, having claimed three gold and one silver medals from the opening four rounds. Argentina currently sit on 90 points, ahead of Hong Kong semi-finallists Ireland on 70 points and Fiji in third on 64 points.

Australia are top of the women’s standings with 90 points ahead of New Zealand in second on 86 points and France in third on 74 points. Australia got off to a flying start by winning the opening two rounds in Dubai and Cape Town, but New Zealand have come roaring back with victories at the last two rounds in Vancouver and Los Angeles to set up a thrilling climax to the women’s competition.

Finals day on Sunday will begin at 09:40 local time (GMT+8) with the semi-finals from 12:54 before the event reaches its climax with the women’s and men’s finals at 18:13 and 18:53 respectively.

WHERE TO WATCH >>

You can watch the HSBC SVNS action wherever you are in the world, either via broadcaster partners or online on RugbyPass TV. – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...