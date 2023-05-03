It took a while but in the end, a late winner from Soe Thet Hein gave Myanmar a narrow 1-0 win over Timor Leste in a Group A tie of the men’s football event of the SEA Games 2023 at the National Olympic Stadium.

Both teams created plenty of chances throughout an intense first half but somehow, neither team could put the ball into the net.

And it was not until the 73rd minute that Thet Hein finished off a scrambling finish from a corner to put Myanmar ahead and for the eventual winner in the first game of their campaign this year.

In the meantime in the other match , host Cambodia were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by a hardworking Philippines side.

It was Cambodia who went ahead in the 25th minute off a quick counter that saw Ky Rina firing in the ball from a distance to give the fans plenty to cheer.

But the Philippines maintained their focus and right at the end, a long ball in from midfield was headed into goal by defender Dov Carino.

