Asian golf star Thongchai Jaidee carded the round of the day with a 7-under 65 to share the second round lead at the American Family Insurance Championship and earn a shot at becoming the first Thai to win on PGA TOUR Champions.

The 52-year-old Thongchai enjoyed a blemish-free card with seven birdies on Saturday for a 10-under 134 total, with one round remaining at University Ridge – The University of Wisconsin Golf Course.

Jimenez, the Charles Schwab No. 2, carded a 68 to put himself in position for a third win of the season and 13th overall on PGA TOUR Champions. Paul Broadhurst, Paul Goydos and Steve Flesch share third place on 9-under.

“My putting was very good today, I was confident,” said Thongchai, who made birdies on Hole Nos. 2, 6, 9, 10, 14, 15 and 16.

“You know, difficult to tell. If I win a tournament, that will be great for me. Golf anytime, try to win the tournament. If not, I hope I try my best anyway. The more important thing here is keeping ball in play. That’s my plan today. I hit a lot of greens, hit a lot of fairways. Seven-under, bogey-free … very happy. Hopefully tomorrow, you’ll never know. I’ll try to get my same game plan.”

Thongchai, one of Asia’s greatest players with multiple wins in Asia and the DP World Tour, has performed steadily this season. He has enjoyed two top-10s and one other top-20 in six starts and his 65 also matched his 18-hole low on PGA TOUR Champions as he takes his first lead/co-lead entering the final round.

He knows he needs to keep his foot on the pedal with the golf course yielding some low scores.

“I know a lot of rain the day before but the condition is great. The green is soft, that way you can attack. You hit a wedge, you’re going to attack the pin. It’s my first time here and I enjoy playing here. I’m very lucky to get into this tournament. Last week (top-10) get me in and I’m really proud to be here,” said Thongchai, whose career best finish to date on PGA TOUR Champions is T5 at the 2021 SAS Championship.

Second Round Notes

Course Setup: Par 72 / 6,992 yards

Par 72 / 6,992 yards Round 2 Scoring Average : 70.138

: 70.138 Cumulative Scoring Average : 70.822

: 70.822 Weather: Cloudy skies with light rain showers – temp low 70s

Cloudy skies with light rain showers – temp low 70s Leaderboard

Final-Round Tee Times

PGATOURMedia.com

Player To Par Scores T1 Thongchai Jaidee -10 69-65 – 134 T1 Miguel Angel Jimenez -10 66-68 – 134 T3 Paul Broadhurst -9 69-66 – 135 T3 Paul Goydos -9 68-67 – 135 T3 Steve Flesch -9 65-70 – 135

