His compatriot and co-driver Emil Bergkvist adds, “We learned a lot from Edouard and Lucas. They welcomed us with open arms. We asked them whatever we could. Without them, we would never have come this far.”

“I can only learn from both of them,” says the Swede. “Carlos is extremely ambitious, emotional and full of energy. I learn everything else from Stéphane: He has just as much success, but is more composed, calmer and more strategic. They’re the two coolest teammates of my career.”

His co-driver adds: “The communication with Carlos is really good. We have a strong partnership and there is a good spirit.” Stéphane Peterhansel, a regular competitor since 1988 and 14-time winner of the Dakar, last won the classic in 2021 with co-driver Edouard Boulanger. Mattias Ekström, as a two-time DTM champion and rallycross world champion an equally experienced and successful motorsports man, meets his driver colleagues with both respect and humor.

Together with Team Audi Sport, the squad from Trebur fields all three Audi RS Q e-tron cars. A good relationship in the cockpit of the three prototypes is a prerequisite for success. “My trust in my co-driver is great, together we won the Dakar Rally three times. We help each other,” emphasizes Carlos Sainz, who is contesting the Dakar Rally together with Lucas Cruz for the eleventh time.

Carlos Sainz with co-driver Lucas Cruz as well as Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger already know Team Q Motorsport from the time before Audi started the rally project. Sven Quandt’s experienced squad has been contesting desert rallies for almost three decades, has won the Dakar Rally six times and many titles in cross country rallying.

The most recent step came for the two Swedes at the Morocco Rally. “That’s when it ‘clicked’ and we understood how those who make the roadbook think,” reports Emil Bergkvist. “Since then, Mattias and I understand it better and rally driving is even more fun.”

Tests in Europe and Africa were followed by the Morocco Rally. Mattias Ekström saw an old experience confirmed there: “The processes are different in the race than in a test where you keep returning to your garage. In the desert, you’re on your own. That helps.”

At the Morocco Rally in October, the three Audi Sport driver crews had a perfect opportunity to return to competitive rhythm. Stéphane Peterhansel and Edouard Boulanger have reeled off by far the most kilometers this year. After the Dakar Rally in January, they contested the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge together – and clinched the Audi RS Q e-tron’s first victory there.

The six drivers and co-drivers are looking forward to the desert classic somewhat more relaxed and better prepared than a year ago, but also full of expectation and respect.

The 2023 Dakar Rally will start in just under eight weeks. Audi continues to rely on its strong line-up of Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz.