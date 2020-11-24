After two weeks of intense competition, three teams are setting the pace at the top of the Pra Liga Futsal Timor Leste 2020.

Mauputar FC, Ramelau FC and Mushila FC are on the same six points from two matches as they occupy the top three places in the 24-team standings.

Mauputar lead the league table after opening their campaign with a 4-1 win over Baucau All-Stars in the first week before beating Maudoko FC 6-3 in their second game of the season.

Ramelau FC are on second following their 2-0 win over Kuda Ulun FC as they then scored a 4-1 victory over AD Samoro FC.

Close on their heels was Mushila FC, who overcame Fitun Estudante 4-2 and then 1-0 past Caesar Dante FC in their campaign.

