Tickets are now on sale for the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024, World Rugby’s revamped and rebranded global celebration of rugby sevens, kicking off 2-3 December with the Emirates Dubai 7s as the countdown to Paris 2024 continues.

The highly anticipated return of the Emirates Dubai 7s is here with tickets now on sale for the region’s biggest sports and entertainment festival, set to return during the UAE National Day weekend, from 1st to 3rd December 2023. Fans can choose from a variety of experiences to enjoy at the year-ending spectacle at Dubai’s Sevens Stadium in the ultimate event weekend for all.

In an international celebration of sport, music and entertainment, the 2023 edition of Emirates Dubai 7s will feature its biggest line-up to date with world-class international athletes, global artists and award-winning hospitality experiences heading to Dubai this December for the premier weekend festival, with tickets starting from only 425 AED.

Alongside the main sevens tournament, fans can witness exciting sporting action from amateur rugby, netball, cricket, and fitness teams across the weekend. Last year’s edition saw global attendance from elite and amateur athletes alike, hosting more than 5,600 participants and 420 teams of all levels and ages from 32 countries competing at The Sevens Stadium in 2022. Organizers have confirmed further plans to expand the competitions to meet demand in 2023, promising an activity for everyone, from sporting fans to festival goers, families, fitness enthusiasts, and more.

Away from the pitch, this year’s event will see a talented mix of award-winning international and local artists and entertainers perform across the four iconic stages – Rugby Rocks, Heineken Tavern, Beats on 2 and Frequency on 8 – as the sun-soaked days transition to evenings of fun-filled entertainment.

In a weekend fit for all, the entertainment is set to include artists of all genres, with organizers confirming the first artists to feature at the Emirates Dubai 7s in 2023, with iconic British duo, DJ Luck & Mc Neat, and UK Garage stars, Artful Dodger, both bringing their 25-year chart topping legacy of dance hits to The Sevens in December. Fans can look forward to the official headline artist announcements over the coming weeks.

For families, 2023 is set to see the infamous colourful atmosphere of the Emirates Dubai 7s weekend return, with entertainment and activation stands across The Sevens for young fans to enjoy. Alongside a selection of F&B outlets and viewing locations, families can look forward to a sun-soaked weekend of fun with free entry for children under 12.

Meanwhile, fans looking to enjoy an award-winning hospitality experience can take in all the action from The Hanger, with two days of VIP treatment, free-flowing F&B options and a premium view of Pitch 1 from the North Grandstand starting from just 1950 AED.

With less than one year until the Olympic Games Paris 2024 gets underway, the action will be intense from start to finish with World Rugby’s revamped competition formula set to provide rugby sevens fans with even more excitement, jeopardy and entertainment.

Under the new model, HSBC SVNS 2024 features seven regular season events plus a Grand Final. The top eight placed teams based on cumulative series points at the conclusion of HSBC SVNS SGP will secure their opportunity to compete in the new ‘winner takes all’ Grand Final in Madrid, where the women’s and men’s HSBC SVNS 2024 champions will be crowned.

Madrid will also play host to the high stakes relegation play-off competition where teams ranked ninth to 12th will join the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger, with the top four placed teams securing their place on HSBC SVNS 2025.

Emirates Dubai 7s Festival Director Mathew Tait said: “It’s an exciting moment as we announce tickets are on sale today for the new look HSBC SVNS with our Emirates Dubai 7s set to kick off the new series in style this December. Along with our history of being the Middle East’s biggest sport and entertainment weekend, we look forward to seeing how the new format shapes up and welcome our fans back to The Sevens Stadium this December.”

Sports fans and festival lovers alike can look forward to seeing the first edition of the newly introduced World Rugby HSBC SVNS series, which introduces a brand-new approach to the classic series with the events around the world providing a unique festival atmosphere across three days of incredible sport and entertainment. The revamped series will kick off its new era with the iconic event in Dubai later this year.

World Rugby Sevens General Manager Sam Pinder said: “With over 50 years of tradition, the Emirates Dubai 7s has built a strong reputation for spectacular entertainment, on and off the pitch, hosting the world’s best players and teams and creating a fantastic party atmosphere around the venue.

“We are excited for HSBC SVNS, the supercharged new identity for rugby sevens, to kick off in Dubai bringing together a truly immersive festival of rugby, music, food and experiences to broaden the reach and appeal of the sport beyond its traditional audiences and create the ultimate weekend-long get together.”

With tickets now on sale, fans can secure their access to the region’s biggest sports and entertainment weekend, with pre-registration now available for Friday’s free ticket option.

For more information on tickets for this year’s event, visit: https://dubairugby7s.com/tickets/

