The second evening session at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 provided one of the great indoor athletics sessions, featuring home golds for Molly Caudery in the pole vault and Josh Kerr in the 3000m, a third women’s 400m world record from Femke Bol of the Netherlands and a historic women’s 60m victory for St Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

Add to that another peerless 60m hurdles victory for Grant Holloway in a championship record of 7.29, extending his unbeaten indoor run to 76 races back to 2014, a perfectly executed 3000m victory for Elle St Pierre of the United States, a triple jump win from world champion Hugues Fabrice Zango and a last-gasp 400m defeat for Karsten Warholm at the hands of Belgium’s Alexander Doom.

It was a night of breathless and successive excitements at the Glasgow Arena, dampened only by a serious ankle injury to French pole vaulter Margot Chevrier and an apparent affliction of cramp that forced Aleia Hobbs of the United States to subside at the blocks before the women’s 60m final, from which she was wheeled away.

Bol had always looked destined to win the women’s 400m title, but given that she had already lowered her own world record to 49.24 on 18 February, the question was: could she produce another one? – WORLD ATHLETICS

