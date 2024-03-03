Spain reach first ever men’s HSBC SVNS semi-final as part of an all European line-up which sees France v Ireland and Spain v Great Britain. Women’s quarter-finals are France v Canada, New Zealand v Ireland, USA v South Africa and Australia v Brazil.

Spain reach first ever men’s semi-final with comeback victory over Fiji at HSBC SVNS 2024 in Los Angeles

All European men’s semi-finals line-up sees France v Ireland and Spain v Great Britain

Women’s quarter-finals: France v Canada, New Zealand v Ireland, USA v South Africa, Australia v Brazil

Antoine Dupont scores opening try as France beat hosts USA to reach semi-finals

Play begins at 09:30 local time (GMT-8) on Sunday with the finals at 17:43, tickets available from svns.com

It was an action-packed day full of plot twists and high drama at the HSBC SVNS in Los Angeles as the cast of rugby sevens stars dazzled to produce shock results and thrilling performances.

VIEW HSBC SVNS LA RESULTS, FIXTURES & POOLS >>

At the end of a day full of firsts in the fifth round of HSBC SVNS 2024 at Dignity Health Sports Park, all four teams left in the race for the men’s title are from Europe.

There were scenes of elation as Spain completed a stunning comeback to beat Fiji by 21-19 and reach their first cup semi-final in HSBC SVNS history at the twelfth attempt having lost their previous 11 quarter-final appearances.

Two cards were the undoing of a five-man Fiji side that had led 19-0 at the half-time whistle. In a quarter final stage full of upsets, Ireland also knocked out HSBC SVNS series leaders Argentina and Great Britain beat Australia.

The Irish, who themselves had only scraped through Pool A, beat Los Pumas by 14-24 to take their place against France in the semi-finals, while Great Britain scored at the death to win 26-19 and book their semi-final date with Spain.

France broke home fans hearts, beating the USA 14-0 in the quarter-final as Antoine Dupont continued his impressive conversion to rugby sevens, opening the scoring with a solo try.

Spain’s Francisco Cosculluela said: “First time we’ve got to the semi-finals so it’s history for us. I am feeling very, very emotional because this group has trained too hard, too much, and the work is paying off. We are very happy, very happy. We want more. We want to go the final, we want to win the semi so we’re not done yet.”

“I always dreamed of beating Fiji, always watching them on the TV when I was little, and now I’m here in LA against them and to win the semi-final. Very happy for the team.”

READ MEN’S DAY TWO REPORT >>

There were also unexpected results in the women’s competition as South Africa progressed to the quarter-final stage for the first time this season after a surprise 19-7 victory over Olympic bronze medallists Fiji in Pool A.

Vancouver champions New Zealand took top spot in the pool after three wins from three, but the faltering Fijiana lost to both South Africa and Brazil to fall out of the knockout places.

Elsewhere, Australia waltzed to the summit of Pool B and hosts USA held off a lively Canada to top Pool C, the former facing Brazil in the next round with the USA playing South Africa. France will take on Canada and New Zealand face Ireland in the remaining quarter-finals.

New Zealand’s Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong) who became all-time top point-scorer in women’s SVNS today said: “That’s pretty awesome to hear that, especially when most of those points come from the right boot and not from scoring tries.”

“I think it’s been awesome programming in the first place by the New Zealand management over the years to be able to keep us girls healthy and out there,” she added when asked about the secret to her longevity. “Obviously I’ve had my fair few injuries over the years and missed a couple of seasons here or there. I think just having that pure love for the game too and wanting to stay competitive with these young ones too.”

READ WOMEN’S DAY TWO REPORT >>

Prior to Los Angeles, Argentina held a 24 point lead in the men’s standings, having claimed three gold and one silver medals from the opening four rounds. Argentina have 78 points, ahead of Ireland and Fiji on 54 points.

Australia top the women’s standings with 72 points ahead of New Zealand in second on 66 points and France a further four points behind on 62 points.

VIEW CURRENT SVNS 2024 STANDINGS >>

The action continues at 09:30 local time (GMT-8) on Sunday with women’s quarter-finals from 10:14. The semi-finals are scheduled at 13:46 and the event reaches its climax with the women’s and men’s finals at 17:43 and 18:32 respectively.

WHERE TO WATCH >>

You can watch the HSBC SVNS action wherever you are in the world, either via broadcaster partners or online on RugbyPass TV.

Fans attending the HSBC SVNS Los Angeles will be treated to a festival of world class sport, music, entertainment, culture and cuisine as the global celebration of rugby sevens continues in La La Land. With a music line-up headlined by Sophie Lloyd, tickets are available from $45 for finals day on Sunday at www.svns.com.

In keeping with rugby sevens tradition, fans are encouraged to come in their most creative costumes and enter into the festival atmosphere. – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...