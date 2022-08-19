TOP men’s doubles pair Jian Sheng Choi and Jeremy Bryan Goonting are set for an exciting clash against Toh E Hern-Wee Tern in the fourth round of the Petronas National Under-18 Badminton championships at the Selangor BA Hall.

The No 1 ranked pair defeated Sabah’s Andrew Aguwell-J. Haiqal Azahawari 21-6, 21-17 in 35 minutes.

Toh and Wee, however, struggled to a 27-25 and 21-15 victory over Kuala Lumpur’s John Man Leong-Yap Chin Sin (seeded 9-16).

But the pair from Johor are determined to go full throttle against Jian and Jeremy on Saturday.

“We have nothing to lose but go all out. It is not an impossible mission against the top seeded pair,” said Wee.

Muhammad Faiq-Lok Hong Quan, seeded 3/4th. are likely to be embroiled in a strong encounter against Perak’s Fan Jing Xuan and Muhd Al-Imran Jasni in the fourth round. Faiq and Lok edged Irfan Mikhail-Mohd Danish from Pahang 21-8, 13-21 and 21-12.

In Boys singles Pang Jing Yao of Selangor surprised BAM’s Muhammad Adam Shaz (seeded 5/8) 16-21, 21-19, 21-6. Pang went on to beat Heng Zi Hin 21-14, 22-12 in the fourth round.

BAM’s V. Poopathi also realised his hopes of nearing the quarterfinals following a 21-19, 21-17 win over Penang’s Shayne Ong Yung Jun.

Like this: Like Loading...