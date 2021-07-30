Four years, 11 months and nine days after the action in Rio came to a close, Olympic Games athletics will make its highly anticipated return at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium on Friday (30).

There is one final – the men’s 10,000m – taking place on the first day of the athletics programme, while a series of heats and qualification rounds will set the scene for all that is to come.

Here are five things to follow on day one…



A new champion

Men’s 10,000m final

8:30pm Tokyo time | 1:30pm CEST

With two-time winner Mo Farah missing from the field, a new Olympic men’s 10,000m champion will be crowned in Tokyo for the first time since 2012.

Two Ugandan stars – world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei and world-leader Jacob Kiplimo – shape up as the men to beat in an event in which some of the sport’s all-time greats have won consecutive golds dating back to 1996.



Warholm takes to the track

Men’s 400m hurdles heats

11:25am Tokyo time | 4:25am CEST

After two world title wins, this time Karsten Warholm will stand on a global start line and be introduced as the world record-holder.

Warholm – who ran 46.70 to break Kevin Young’s long standing world record in Oslo – goes in heat three at 11:41am local time. Rai Benjamin – who clocked 46.83 less than a week earlier at the US Olympic Trials – races in heat five at 11:57am.



Relay exciting debut

Mixed 4x400m heats

8:00pm Tokyo time | 1:00pm CEST

There is one event on this athletics programme that has no previous Olympic medallists, no Olympic records and, in fact, no Olympic history at all.

The mixed 4x400m relay makes its debut in Tokyo, a discipline featuring teams of two men and two women competing against each other in any order they choose. Fans will get an early taste of the new event on the first day of action, with the final set for the next evening.



Sprint stars align

Women’s 100m heats

12:15pm Tokyo time | 5:15am CEST

The women’s 100m is an event on fire right now, with eight women having gone sub-10.90 in 2021 and three athletes on the Tokyo entry list – Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson – all having run under 10.80.

The 100m entries joining them in having dipped under 10.90 in 2021 are multiple world medallists Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast and Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare, while Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith has clocked 10.91.



Field focus

Men’s high jump, men’s discus, women’s triple jump, women’s shot put

The qualification rounds for the men’s high jump (9:15am Tokyo time/2:15am CEST), men’s discus (9:45am & 11:20am Tokyo time/2:45am & 4:20am CEST), women’s triple jump (7:05pm Tokyo time/12:05pm CEST) and women’s shot put (7:25pm Tokyo time/12:25pm CEST) all take place on the first day.

Stars in action include Qatar’s two-time world champion Mutaz Barshim in the high jump, Sweden’s world champion Daniel Stahl in the discus, Venezuela’s two-time world champion Yulimar Rojas in the triple jump and New Zealand’s shot put star Valerie Adams. – WORLD ATHLETICS



