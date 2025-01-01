Toli FC Papua Pegunungan have been crowned champions of Pertiwi Cup 2024 Senior after a 3-0 whitewash of Raga Negeri Women from Banten in the final at the Kingkong Soccer Arena.But the game was by no means easy for Toli FC when they had to end the first half with a player short after Feni Binbarek picked up her second yellow card for a foul on Reva Octaviani. However, it was Toli FC who went ahead just after five minutes after the restart with a Marsela Awi’s freekick. Anita Sroyer then doubled the advantage for Toli FC in the 78th minute as Marsela then converted a penalty right at the end for the well-worked victory. #AFF#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...