Faiq Muhammad-Lok Hong Quan from BAM lived up to their top billings as they moved into the third round of the Men’s Doubles PETRONAS National Under-21 Championships 2025 at the Pahang Badminton Hall.

After receiving a bye in the first round yesterday, the pair of 18-year-olds who were winners at the SUKMA in Sarawak last year, eased past Ho Sin Hong-Leong Ming Kai from Negeri Sembilan 21-10, 21-9 in the second round in just 20 minutes today.

Tomorrow, Faiq-Hong Quan will be up against the pair of Chiam Zi Yi (Johor)-Wan Muhammad Darwisy Bin Wan Hadelee (Melaka).

Zi Yi-Wan Muhammad took 35 minutes to overcome Ng Haotong-Wong Yin Heng from Selangor in straight set 21-18, 21-18.

In the meantime second-seeded Bolherry Tor Bin Tor Buck Huat- Fan Jing Xuan from Perlis could not progress beyond the second round of the Men’s Doubles when they had to concede to Andy Ling Mee Jing-Jack Huong Jin Zhe from Sarawak.

Bolherry-Jing Xuan fell 18-21, 13-21.

Another BAM duo Goh Yi Qin-Toh E Hern advanced into the next round in style when they took just 20 minutes to beat Sabah’s Ryan Yong Cheng Hao-Brayden Chin Jian Heng.

The third/fourth seeded Yi Qin-E Hern chalked 21-9, 21-9 for their place in the third round where they will face Lim Sean Kee-Ivan Lim Yu Zhe from Johor next.

On the other hand, third/fourth seeded Arnold Dibble (Perak)-Chong Zi Hin (Selangor) could not continue with their campaign when they were stopped in the second round by Louis Lee Qi Jun-Tan Kean Wei from Penang.

Qi Jun-Kean Wei took 52 minutes for the 21-18, 19-21, 21-15 victory.

