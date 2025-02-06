Top seed Chanice Tan Ying Xuan is in the quarterfinal of the Girls’ Singles Group A Under-16 AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (1st leg) 2025 following her straight-set win in the Round of 16 earlier this afternoon at the Dewan Gan Hong Hoe in Melaka.

Up against Sabah’s Lim Ke Xuan, the 15-year-old from Selangor took just 34 minutes to chalk the 21-18, 21-13 victory as she looked to take on home favourite Annabell Gan Tze Zhen next.

Annabell was made to work for her place in the quarterfinals as she had to fight through to the rubber against Kabilan Nehaa Barathi from Selangor.

In the exchange that took 43 minutes to complete, Annabell dropped the first set 13-21 before taking home the next two sets 21-16, 21-13.

In the meantime, in Group B at the Perak Badminton Academy Hall in Ipoh, Putrajaya’s R. Loshini made it a straightforward win in her Round of 16 Girls’ Singles tie against G. Anusha from Perak.

The 15-year-old top seed Loshini took just 25 minutes to card the 21-10, 21-16 win as she look forward to taking on Amiera Batrisya Mohd Farizal from Kedah next.

Amiera Batrisya was also in her element as she wrapped up her Round of 16 victory over Eirdinna Eiylia Hairulnizam from Penang 21-15, 21-17 win in just under half an hour.

Over in Group C at the Educity Sports Complex in Johor, top seed Low Zi Yu showed she is worthy of her top rank despite her age with a strong performance against Puteri Sakinah Abdullah from Perlis.

The 14-year-old Johor lass took just 20 minutes to record the 21-6, 21-9 victory.

In the quarterfinals tomorrow, Zi Yu will be up against teammate N. Navina.

Navina had to dig deep before she was able to overcome Wafa Shahmina Rahman from Sarawak 19-21, 21-15, 21-16.

