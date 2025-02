The stage is set for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ China 2025 following the conclusion of the Official Draw at the Juva Grand Hotel in the host city of Hohhot on Thursday.

The aspirants were divided into three groups of four teams for the 6-17 May Finals.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_womens_futsal_asian_cup.html/news/groups-finalised-for-china-2025

#AFF

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...