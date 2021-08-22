CENTRAL Coast Mariners have secured the services of Japanese midfielder Cy Goddard on a two-year deal.

Born in London, Goddard rose through the ranks at English club Tottenham Hotspur to feature for Spurs’ U16, U18, U21 and U23 sides. In 2015 midfielder broke into the club’s U21 outfit as an 18-year-old.

A youth contract was logically handed to the young prospect after his impressive rise, but in 2017 Goddard departed the club without making an appearance for the senior team.

For more, please click on https://www.a-league.com.au/news/signing-news-tottenham-academy-product-joins-mariners-as-jets-snare-attacking-pair

