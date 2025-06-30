Defending champions England, South Africa, France, Argentina, Ireland and New Zealand all made winning starts to the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 in Italy on Sunday.

South Africa produced the statement victory of round one, scoring 11 tries in a 73-17 defeat of Australia in the opening match at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano with the Junior Wallabies unable to handle the pace and power of their opponent’s outside backs.

Winger Siyabonga Ndlozi scored a first-half brace with scrum-half Hassiem Pead matching him within five minutes of the restart as South Africa avenged their loss in the U20 Rugby Championship and showed their credentials for a first World Rugby U20 Championship title since 2012.

They sit top of Pool A on points difference from England, who conceded the first try against a Scotland side returning to the U20 Championship but recovered to have the bonus point wrapped up inside 30 minutes after a brace by number eight Kane James.

England could only muster two late tries in the second half in their 56-19 victory but in reality the damage had been done with six before the break, including a double for Jack Bracken.

France and Argentina then enjoyed contrasting victories in Verona, Les Bleuets were made to work hard by Spain and only held a slender 14-6 advantage as half-time approached, but Bartholome Sanson’s try and four more scores after the break secured a 49-11 victory.

Los Pumitas, by contrast, needed a 77th-minute try by Agustín Garcia campos Fiszman to snatch a 34-27 victory at the Payanini Center and break Welsh hearts, the number eight atoning for his costly first-half yellow card that saw Wales score 17 unanswered points.

Wales had led 24-7 at the half-hour mark following a couple of impressive tries by Stefan Emanuel and Evan Minto, but two tries in as many minutes gave Argentina the momentum and they had levelled the scores after Tomas Rapetti’s second of the game in the 43rd minute.

Ireland find themselves top of Pool C by a point from New Zealand after edging a tight battle with Georgia 35-28. Paidi Farrell scored two minutes into both halves as Georgia paid the price for slow starts, although Shota Kheladze’s late try ensured the Junior Lelos picked up two bonus points in defeat.

Six-time winners New Zealand may later rue the failure to secure a bonus point against host nation Italy in the final game of the day in Calvisano, running out 14-5 winners. Captain Manumaua Letiu and Dylan Pledger crossed in the first half, but Italy were unable to claim a famous scalp with Niccolo Beni’s try early in the second half all they were able to manage.

The action continues on Friday, 4 July with matches in Rovigo and Viadana. France open proceedings at Stadio Mario Battaglini against Wales, before round one winners England and South Africa meet in a Pool A blockbuster and Argentina take on Spain.

Meanwhile, over at Stadio Luigi Zaffanella in Viadana, Australia will look to bounce back from their heavy loss when they meet Scotland before New Zealand take on Georgia and Ireland meet the hosts Italy in the day’s final match. – www.world.rugby

