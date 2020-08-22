Vietnam Under-19 head coach Philippe Troussier has called up 36 players for the third phase of centralized training this week.

And this time round, Troussier has still called up a handful of new faces as the Frenchman look to form a credible squad which he has been building from the last two training camps.

The team will be in training at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre until 28 August 2020.

The AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan has been slated for 14-31 October 2020 with Vietnam placed in Group C against Saudi Arabia, Australia and Laos.

