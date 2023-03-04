Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier has called up 41 players in preparation for their title defence of the men’s football crown at the SEA Games this year.

The 32nd edition of the SEA Games will be held in Cambodia on 5-17 May 2023.

The back-to-back champions have included young stars like goalkeeper Quan Van Chuan, defenders Vu Tien Long, Tran Xuan Thinh, Phan Tuan Tai, Luong Duy Cuong, midfielders Le Van Do, Huynh Cong Den and striker Nguyen Van Tung as part of the training squad.

Centralised training started this week until 7 March 2023 with the assessment of players before the start of the second phase set for 8-12 March 2023 which will see the squad being reduced to 32 players.

The third phase on 12-17 March 2023 will see the team being trimmed to 24 players and three goalkeepers with more in-depth tactical plans and where they will be playing against teams from the V.League.

The fourth and final stage will last 12 days on 18-29 March 2023 with the core of the squad finalised and where the team will hold friendlies in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...