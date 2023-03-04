Than KSVN staged a fabulous fight back to beat Hanoi I 5-4 in the penalty shootout to lift their first-ever Vietnam Women’s Football Cup at the PVF Football Centre.

The score at the end of regulation was 2-2.

It was Hanoi I, who went ahead with two goals in the first seven minutes, through Thanh Nha in the fifth minute and then Phạm Thị Hai Yen two minutes later.

But Than KSVN were not disheartened when Ha Thị Nhai unleashed a curling finish in the 27th minute for the first goal before adding the equaliser five minutes to the end with a superb freekick.

In the penalty shootout, the miss by Hanoi I’s Vu Thị Hoa handed Than KSVN the crown.

“I am happy with the win and proud of my teammates today,” said Thi Nhai.

ROLL OF HONOUR

CHAMPIONS: Than KSVN

RUNNERS-UP: Hanoi I

THIRD: Phong Phu Ha Nam

FAIRPLAY: Than KSVN

TOP SCORER: Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha (Hanoi I, 4 goals)

GOALKEEPER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Khong Thi Hang (Than KSVN)

BEST PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Nguyen Thi Van (Than KSVN)

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...