With just days left to the start of the men’s football event at the 32nd SEA games, Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier has shortlisted the Under-22 squad to 24 players.

Of the 31 players in training, seven players have been left out and they are goalkeeper Tran Trung Kien, defenders Ha Van Phuong, Tran Van Thang, midfielders Nguyen Nam Truong, Nguyen Huu Nam, Nguyen Duc Viet and striker Pham Dinh Duy.

With teams only allowed to register 20 players, Troussier has had to be vigilant in his selection with an emphasis on versatility and familiarity with game philosophy.

#AFF

#VFF

#2023SEAG

