Twelve players of the Timor Leste women’s national team are part of the 24-strong participants who are currently taking part in the FA of Timor Leste (FFTL)-AFC ‘C’ License Course.

The FFTL-AFC ‘C’ License Course specially designed for women coaches started on 8 July 2021 and will end on 21 July 2021.

The course is being conducted by R. Gopalkrishnan from Malaysia.

#AFF

