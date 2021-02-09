Thailand’s golf star Jasmine Suwannapura has signed on to become a client of global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

The 28-year-old, who turned professional in 2011, has signed with SPORTFIVE for worldwide management and representation of all her commercial activities.

Suwannapura, one of Thailand’s leading women golfers, is currently ranked 72nd on the Women’s World Golf Ranking.

Last year, she finished in the top 20 of the LPGA Season Standings and 12th on the money list – both of which are her career-best results.

A winner of nine professional events worldwide, she has two career victories and seven Top

10s on the LPGA Tour to her name. She got the first of her two titles at the 2018 Marathon

Classic before clinching another victory at the 2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Suwannapura will join a SPORTFIVE star-studded stable that already includes American Phil

Mickelson and Jon Rahm from Spain as well as Malaysia’s Danny Chia and Gunn Charoenkul

from Thailand.

“I am really excited to sign with a renowned agency like SPORTFIVE as I take the next step in my career and excel and focus on the game on hand. With their leadership in golf on a vast global scale, they are the perfect partner to help me fulfil my potential and reach my goals,” said Suwannapura.

“We are thrilled to have such a dynamic player like Jasmine join our team. With her background, talent and potential, we are confident that there will be plenty of opportunities that we can uncover as her career develops,” said Patrick Feizal Joyce, Senior Vice President, Golf – APAC, SPORTFIVE.

SPORTFIVE has been at the forefront of professional golf in Asia and globally, with a diverse business built around talent representation, event management, and brand and property consulting.

The agency has one of the top client rosters in the industry, and is widely regarded as the market leader in the region for some of Asia’s biggest golf tournaments – in television, sponsorship, marketing and event management.

At present, the agency manages several professional golf events around the world, including PGA Tour events like the Safeway Open and The American Express in the US, as well as international championships such as the SMBC Singapore Open and Australian Open, among others.

