National shuttler Ng Tze Yong is set to miss the upcoming All England and French Open events as he continues treatment for a back injury sustained during the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024.

In consultation with the medical team, Tze Yong has agreed to prioritize his recovery process and will undergo surgery on his back next week. This minor surgery is expected to keep him out of action for two to six weeks.

“BAM’s priority has and always will be our players. Our focus is on Tze Yong’s treatment and recovery process. Once he has recovered, we will discuss the next course of action. For now, we want him to concentrate on treating and overcoming this injury,” stated BAM Director of Coaching, Rexy Mainaky.

While Tze Yong will miss the immediate tournaments, there remains a hopeful possibility of his comeback for the Spain Masters in Madrid and the Badminton Asia Championships in NingBo, contingent on the progression of his recovery.

