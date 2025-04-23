The quest towards Continental glory will begin for the future stars of Asian football when the official draw ceremony for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Qualifiers takes place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday at 3pm.The competition, which transitioned from its erstwhile identity of a U19 competition to a U20 contest in 2022, will see 33 teams compete from August 2 to 10 for the 11 available spots to join hosts Thailand in the Finals next year. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_womens_asian_cup.html/news/u20wac-qualifiers-draw-to-set-stage-for-asia%E2%80%99s-rising-stars-1 #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...