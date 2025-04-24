Johor Darul Ta’zim Futsal are perfect at the top of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 1 with the full 12 points from four matches as Selangor stayed a close second with three points behind.

At the last matchday, JDT overcame TOT United FC 6-3 while Selangor crushed KL City FC 11-3.

Defending champions JDT made sure of the full points with a brace each from Bruno Taffy (5th and 13th minute) and Awaluddin Mat Nawi (23rd and 24th).

Caio Cesar scored the other goals for JDT in the 19th minute and Syed Aizad (25th).

TOT United’s goals were scored by Ridhwan Zainal (in the 17th minute), Sufri Shamil (22nd) and Azim Mohammad (33rd).

In the meantime, Selangor were on full display with an 11-3 finish over KL City as Borges Evandro fired in four goals (2nd, 20th, 22nd and 29th minute) and Vitor Fernando’s hattrick (23rd, 25th and 28th).

The other goals for Selangor were scored by Kisshaen Ananthan (3rd minute own goal), Haiqal Hasnor (21st), Syahir Iqbal Khan (31st) and Khaiyum Khaimi (33rd).

KL City’s goals were scored by Dinesh Kumar in the fourth minute, Nazri Yunus (13th) and Daniel Almeida (18th).

#AFF

#FAM

#MPFL

Like this: Like Loading...