Formula E, in partnership with game publisher Ubisoft, launches Formula E universe in Trackmania, featuring Season 10 racetracks, team liveries, Game Mode and cash prizes.



Formula E Season 10 circuits of Tokyo, Berlin and London launch ahead of corresponding real-world races.



Each circuit features three live races, with €1,000 prize pot up for grabs in each of them, including a Grand Winner prize.



Formula E car skins and dedicated Game Mode, including ATTACK MODE and energy management, also integrated.

Formula E has today announced a new partnership with Ubisoft through the integration of a Formula E universe including its Tokyo, Berlin and London circuits that will be recreated and implemented in its popular Trackmania game.

Players will also have access to a bespoke Formula E Championship livery as well as those from all 11 race teams. Attack Mode and energy management systems will also be incorporated into the game via a Formula E Game Mode, with three, competitive live events per circuit and cash prizes up for grabs.

Starting on 30th March when the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s 22 world class drivers will be taking to Tokyo’s streets for the very first time and racing adjacent to the city’s iconic bay area, the Tokyo circuit will also be revealed to Trackmania’s 9 million players through its Track of the Day launch at 7 PM CET. It will take place under Tokyo’s lights at night, between the docks and the skyline with famous monuments such as the Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Big Sight also included.

12 FORMULA E CAR SKINS

Players will also be able to use 12 exclusive car skins: 11 team skins from Formula E’s Season 10, as well as an exclusive Formula E Championship skin. Those skins will be released in the run-up to the Tokyo E-Prix and revealed on social channels.

1 FORMULA E GAME MODE

The in-game Formula E championship will allow players to play the new Formula E game mode, based on the real-life Formula E races. This includes unique features such as energy management and Attack Mode giving players extra power for 1 minute 30 seconds. The Formula E game mode is now available on a dedicated server accessible from the Formula E in-game club, including a testing track.

TRACKMANIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP: 9 RACES

For each track in the three cities there will be three races, each offering a €1,000 cash prize. A global ranking will also reward the Grand Winners at the very end of the championship with an additional €1,000 split between them. The first three Tokyo races will take place on Saturday 30th March at 8 PM CET after the Track of the Day reveal, on Sunday, 31st March at 2 PM CEST, and on Wednesday, 3rd April at 8 PM CEST.

Adrienne Péchère, Ubisoft Nadeo Communications Director, said:

“We are very honoured to welcome ABB FIA Formula E into Trackmania and to our 9 million registered users! From mastering energy management to strategically deploying Attack Mode, players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the largest electric racing championship and compete in Trackmania like never before. The virtual races will be happening during the same weekend of the official real races in Tokyo, Berlin and London. This will be the most immersive competition for Trackmania players and Formula fans.”

Sanjay Shivaram, Strategy & Media Programme Director, Formula E said:

“As ever, our aim is to bring our fans closer to the action, and through launching in Trackmania fans can experience our tracks and racing thrill first-hand. Through launching live races across three iconic Formula E race weekends, fans will be able to experience the driving seat in an alternative, immersive format and take in the action for themselves. With cash prizes and a Grand Winner title to compete for, fans will be able to challenge themselves in their own racing championship and be part of the Formula E gaming community.”

