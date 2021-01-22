United City FC are looking forward to the new Philippines Football League (PFL) 2021 season which will kick-off in April this year.

After winning the PFL 2020 title in commanding fashion in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, UCFC are not about to rest on their laurels as they look up to strengthen their squad ahead of their challenge in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

“We have a good team prepared and we are looking forward to the start of the new season,” said UCFC Chief Executive Officer Eric Gottschalk.

Following the loss of several players at the end of last year, UCFC have taken steps to reinforce their squad beginning with the signing of goalkeeper Anthony Pinthus from the Azkals Development Team on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old made a strong impression in his first season with UCFC on loan and where he won the Golden Glove award with three clean sheets.

“We wanted to make sure that our foundation is in place and it starts with our goalkeeper, Anthony Pinthus,” said Gottschalk.

“He’s a super talented player and from the start of the season, we made sure that he can remain with us.

“We still have a lot of quality in this team. We want to build a strong team without breaking the bank.”

