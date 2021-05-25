Veterans Prak Mony Udom and Bin Chanthacheary have been chosen as part of the Cambodian squad which will carry the nation’s challenge for their remaining matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cambodian head coach Hirose Ryu announced the 24-man strong squad today with the plan for the team to leave for Bahrain on 27 May 2021.

The 27-year-old Udom and the 30-year-old Chantha are perhaps two of the most experienced players in the team and will provide much of the stability in the middle of the park.

Cambodia will play their three remaining qualifying Group C matches in Bahrain with the first set for 3 June against the hosts, and then Iraq (on 7 June 2021) and Iran (on 11 June 2021).

CAMBODIA NATIONAL TEAM

Bin Chanthacheary, Chheng Meng, Hul Kimhuy, Ken Chansopheak, Keo Sokpheng, Keo Soksela, Kouch Dani, Kouch Sokumpheak, Leng Nora, Lim Pisoth, Mat Noron, Nhoem Lyhuor, Orn Chanpolin, Ouk Sovann, Prak Mony Udom, Saret Krya, Sath Rosib, Sieng Chanthea, Soeuy Visal, Sor Rotana, Sos Suhana, Tes Sambath, Um Vichet, Wut Tola

