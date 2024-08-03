Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) I showed that they are the most successful women’s football team in the country when they stormed to their sixth successive Thai Son Bac Cup this week.It was HCMC I’s 12th Women’s Football League title since the league’s inception in 1998.However, HCMC I could not end the season on a celebratory note this week when they conceded a 4-1 loss to fierce rivals Hanoi I.Hanoi I found the back of the net through Pham Hai Yen in the 12th minute, Bien Thi Hang (36th), Nguyen Thi Hoa (45th+1) and Dang Thanh Thao (78th).HCMC I scored their only goal of the game through Cu Thi Huynh Nhu in the third minute.But the loss could not affect HCMC I win of the Thai Son Bac Cup 2024 where after 14 matches, they have picked up 33 points – two points ahead of second-placed Than Khoang San VN.

With the win, HCMC I will be taking part in the AFC Women’s Champions League.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...