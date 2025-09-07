Uruguay have secured their place at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 after defeating Chile over two legs of the Sudamericano 2025 final (46-35 on aggregate). Los Teros will now prepare to return to rugby’s biggest stage, continuing their proud tradition at the sport’s pinnacle event.

Having carried a 12-point lead from the first leg in Santiago (28-16), Uruguay sealed qualification despite losing to Chile in Montevideo (18-21), overcoming their South American rivals 46-35 on aggregate to confirm their spot at Australia 2027. This result ensures Los Teros will appear at their sixth Rugby World Cup, underlining their consistency as one of the region’s leading rugby nations.

The Sudamericano final not only crowns the champion of South America but also provides a direct pathway into the expanded 24-team Rugby World Cup in 2027. With Argentina already pre-qualified from RWC 2023, Uruguay’s victory makes them the second South American nation to book their place at the tournament.

Uruguay are the 20th team to qualify for Rugby World Cup 2027, with four more nations to be confirmed through the remaining regional and global qualification processes. After historic wins at previous tournaments, including their famous upset over Fiji at RWC 2019, Los Teros will be eager to make their mark once again on the world stage.

Currently ranked 16th in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, Uruguay will also look ahead to the RWC 2027 Draw in December 2025, where they will discover their pool opponents for the tournament in Australia (1 October – 13 November, 2027).

Meanwhile, Chile will prepare to face the team that finishes lowest in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup 2025 out of Canada, Samoa, and USA in a two-legged South America/Pacific Play-off later this month (20 and 27 September) for a second chance to qualify for RWC 2027.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will kick off a new era for the sport, bringing more teams, more matches, and more opportunities for nations like Uruguay to showcase their growth and ambition on rugby’s global stage. – www.world.rugby

