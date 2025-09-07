Race 2 Highlights:

Sunday’s race at Magny-Cours soon developed into a frenetic five-rider battle to the line, a fight ultimately won by a triumphant Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) , who now lies just six points from championship leader Maria Herrera ( Klint Forward Racing Team) .



Race 1 winner Herrera looked on course for another top three finish but ultimately had to settle for P4. At this crucial moment of the championship, today's result marks Maria's first non-podium finish of the year and has caused her to drop 12 points to winner Beatriz.



Now separated by just 6 championship points, Herrera and Neila will take the title fight to Jerez, for what promises to be the ultimate WorldWCR showdown on the title contenders' home turf.



Another very strong showing by polesitter Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport), who went all out for the win but was again denied the chance to stand on the top step of the rostrum. Second in Race 2, the Brit has banked an incredible 40 points this weekend and now positions just 3 points from third in the general standings.



Hungry for success at her home track, French rider Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) demonstrated real fighting spirit, even leading the race at times before securing a fantastic third place finish. This is Lucie's first podium of the 2025 season.



Klint Forward Racing's Roberta Ponziani maintains third in the standings after backing up her fourth-place finish on Saturday with a strong P5 today.



Placing sixth in a repeat of her Race 1 performance, Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) celebrates her best round of the season and boosts her points tally by 20 points.



Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) significantly improved on her Race 1 performance, crossing the line a solid seventh after a rather complicated weekend in France.



Wildcard Justine Pedemonte (MDS) has amassed 17 points during her debut WorldWCR appearance at home track Magny-Cours, the talented French rider placing P8 in Race 2 after securing P7 in Race 1.



Spain's Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing Team) banks another seven useful points thanks to a ninth-place finish.



American rider Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) has enjoyed her strongest weekend of the 2025 season, tenth across the line just as she was in Race 1.



A jump start unfortunately put paid to the efforts of Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing), who was ultimately disqualified from the race after failing to serve a double long-lap penalty.



, who was ultimately disqualified from the race after failing to serve a double long-lap penalty. Sara Sanchez (Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) and Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) were deemed unfit to compete today following incidents in Race 1. Team Trasimeno’s Sonya Lloyd served a long-lap penalty during Race 2 for her involvement in Bondi’s Race 1 crash.

Championship Standings:

Herrera continues to lead the way, having amassed 210 points so far this season

Having boosted her tally to 204 today, Neila now lies just 6 points from Maria

Ponziani just hangs onto third place with 136 points

Jones positions a very close fourth, now on 133 points

Though unfit to compete today, Sanchez maintains fifth position overall (111)

Key Points:



Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team)

Race 2 winner: Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha)

Race fastest lap: Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) – 1’51.414 (Race 2)

P1 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“Today’s race was difficult as there were five of us in the lead group, all fighting at the same level. In a group like that, any mistake is costly and it’s super easy to be passed. So I’m really happy to win. We’ve worked hard all weekend and were able to fix the issue we’d had yesterday in time for today’s race. This result is really important as we now head to Jerez just six points behind Maria. I’ve never been in this situation, so it feels amazing. That said, my approach heading into the final round will be the same as always, same strategy, same everything, because it’s all worked well so far.”



P2 | Chloe Jones | GR Motosport

“I’m over the moon with second, we’re getting closer every time, and I know it’s just a matter of time before we win a race. Today’s race was amazing. We were a big group so that made it a lot of fun; the slipstream down the back straight was quite strong and we made contact with each other a few times. A great battle, clean racing and it was nice to see more of us up at the front. As for the last round, I love Jerez. I competed there as a wildcard last year and scored two sixth-place finishes, so I can’t wait to get back there this season. I think it’s going to be a fun battle!”



P3 | Lucie Boudesseul | GMT94-YAMAHA

“It feels amazing to finally score my first podium. And to do it at home is just incredible! At one point I was leading the race, which I really didn’t expect; I just felt really strong in that moment and was able to make a move and find myself out front. A great race, a great weekend… I don’t have any particular expectations ahead of Jerez. I just want to build experience and try to enjoy the final round of my first world championship season.”

Race 2 Results

1. Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha)

2. Chloe Jones (GR Motosport) +0.130s

3. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) +0.458s

4. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) +0.580s

5. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) +0.657s

6. Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) +7.659s

Fastest lap: Chloe Jones – 1’51.414s, new lap record

Championship Standings

1. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Racing Team) 210 points

2. Beatriz Nelia (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) 204 points

3. Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing Team) 136 points

4. Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport) 133 points

5. Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team) 111 points

6. Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) 87 points

