In an outstanding development for the Asian Tour, the United States Golf Association (USGA) have announced that the 2020-21 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner has earned a place in the elite field for this year’s US Open.

This means newly-crowned Merit list champion Joohyung Kim will have the pleasure of recalibrating his schedule to include a trip to what will be the 122nd United States Open Championship – to be played at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts, June 16-19.

“This is amazing news,” said the 19-year-old Korean.

“I have had a great start to the year, but things just got better!”

Kim, who is competing in this week’s Royal’s Cup in Thailand, wrapped up the Merit title last month after finishing joint second at the SMBC Singapore Open, the final event of the Asian Tour’s 2020-21 season.

After earning US$108,125 at Sentosa Golf Club he topped the list with earnings of US$507,553 having played in all eight events on the schedule.

Said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour: “This is tremendous news. The Asian Tour truly appreciates this recognition from the USGA. Joohyung Kim is clearly the number one player on the Asian Tour right now and without doubt deserves this honour.”

Kim became the second youngest winner of the Merit title after compatriot Seungyul Noh – who was also 19 when he won in 2010 but is a month younger.

His path to the top was helped by winning The Singapore International the week before Singapore’s national Open.

