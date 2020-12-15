The new V. League 1 season will start on 16 December 2021 with 14 teams set to do battle including newly-promoted side Binh Dịnh, from the lower V. League 2.

The format of competition will be the same as it was in 2020 with teams divided into the Championship Round (the top six) and also the Relegation Round (bottom eight) at the end of the first leg.

The champions will earn VND3 billion (USD130,000) while the team that finished at the bottom will be relegated.

Viettel FC are the defending champions and where they will take on Hai Phong in their opening game.

