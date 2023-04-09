The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have signed a cooperation agreement with Metaverse World Inc. to develope management software for professional football management.

Through the partnership, the VFF will receive professional football management software and apply it in the organisation of tournaments under the national competition system.

“The VFF highly appreciate the importance and practical significance of cooperating with Metavese World Inc in developing professional football management software,” said VFF General Secretary Duong Nghiep Khoi.

“The VFF consider this an important transformation in the method of managing and developing the tournaments, contributing to ensuring that the information technology system as well as other systems of the VFF meets modern international standards, increases the efficiency and professionalism in the management, administration and implementation of football activities in the current digital era.”

